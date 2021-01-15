38-Road Construction in Siem Reap Achieved 15 Percent in Less Than Two Months

The construction of the 38 strategic streets in Siem Reap provincial city has achieved nearly 15 percent, after less than two-month rollout.

The update was shared recently following a meeting to review the construction work progress chaired by Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense and the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Commission in charge of the construction.

The Royal Government of Cambodia is paying special attention to the development of Siem Reap province which is a top tourist attraction in Cambodia to further promote tourism and the local and national economy wounded by COVID-19 crisis.

With an estimated cost of about US$150 million, the construction project was launched on Nov. 30, 2020 under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Once the road construction is finished, Siem Reap is expected to become a core national development zone and a cultural, historical and natural tourism destination.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press