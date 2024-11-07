390 Prisoners Listed for Royal Pardon and Term Reduction.



Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Justice has identified 390 prisoners, 35 of whom are women, for a royal pardon and jail term reduction during the upcoming National Independence Day and Water Festival 2024.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the update was shared following a meeting in Phnom Penh on Nov. 5 to evaluate the nominated prisoners. The meeting was chaired by Minister of Justice H.E. Koeut Rith, who is also the President of the National Commission for Review and Assessment of Prisoners’ List for Royal Pardon and Elimination.

Of the qualified prisoners, 304 (24 females) will receive a three-month jail term reduction, 81 (11 females), and 4 will be given the reduction of six and nine months, respectively, and 1 will be granted a royal pardon. The prisoners eligible for the evaluations are those who are ageing, disabled, have chronic diseases, and are charged with minor crimes.

Additionally, prisoners must have served at least two-thirds of their sentence for those seeking term elimination and one-th

ird for those requesting term reduction. It is a usual practice in Cambodia that the government identifies inmates with special conditions and good performance to be granted royal pardon or jail term reduction during major traditional celebrations, like January 7 Victory Day, Khmer New Year, Visak Bochea, National Independence Day, and Water Festival.