3air opens final presale round ahead of token launch, expands partnerships in Africa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) 3air , the blockchain-based internet startup that aims to bring high-speed broadband internet access, blockchain and DeFi to Africa, is continuing its expansion into new partnerships with African governments and organizations. This comes at the same time as 3air prepares for its token launch, which is set to list on several launchpads and decentralized exchanges this month.

Expanding partnerships in Africa

The Africa Chamber of Digital Commerce (ACOFDC) announced the partnership between the ACOFDC, 3air and the Nigerian Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy during the ACOFD Summit ’22 that took place in Dubai in March 2022. Together, they will power the “ACOFDC mesh No-code Low-Code Visual Programming technology training program” that aims to train and certify 3.5 million African youth in Dittofi no-code visual programming with the purpose of tackling unemployment and accelerating inclusive digital economy in Africa.

“The 3air team is excited to work with the ACOFDC and the Nigerian Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to educate millions of aspiring Africans in tech. We believe that educating and empowering upcoming talent is the key to creating strong digital economies in Africa and helping to create jobs for African youth,” said 3air CEO, Sandi Bitenc.

Using the Blockchain to bridge the digital divide in Africa

In addition to forming partnerships and supporting educational programs, 3air’s focus is bringing high-speed broadband internet access to all. This will in turn open up the world of blockchain and DeFi to millions of people and businesses who are currently not connected to the internet.

Once users are onboarded on the 3air platform, they have access to DeFi and online banking, and can create their own decentralized digital identities to access life-enhancing services on the blockchain. 3air is committed to using the blockchain to bridge the digital divide in Africa and help empower Africans with the tools they need to participate in the global economy.

Final round of token presale open

3air is preparing for its token launch this month, which will list on several launchpads and decentralized exchanges. The token is currently available for $0.06 in its final presale round taking place from March 31 – April 7, 2022, before it gets listed on DEXes at $0.075.

To grow and incentivize its community, the company is hosting large-bounty airdrops and giveaways . Prizes include a Macbook Air and 175.000 3air tokens to be distributed across the winners.

About 3air

3air brings millions of users online and into the world of blockchain and DeFi with its blockchain-based internet platform. It uses proprietary technology to build broadband infrastructure where it does not exist and enables access to the 3air blockchain platform that offers DeFi, banking, and several income-generating and reward mechanisms to users.

