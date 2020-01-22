4 Universities in Cambodia Join Hands with 3 Universities in Europe to Launch GREENCAP

Four universities in Cambodia and three universities in Europe have launched the Enhancing green capability in HEI to foster sustainable development in Cambodia (GREENCAP).

The launching ceremony was held at the Royal University of Law and Economics, Phnom Penh yesterday.

The four Cambodian universities are the Royal University of Law and Economics, National University of Management, Institute of Technology of Cambodia, Battambang University, and the three foreign universities are from France, Denmark, and Spain.

The overall aim of the GREENCAP project is to support Cambodia's pathway towards green growth and sustainable development by promoting EU-Cambodian universities and enterprises cooperation.

GREENCAP is focusing on promoting the green education and multidisciplinary green researches by establishing a strong university/enterprise cooperation (within incorporation of ministries, NGOs and civil society).

The project is carried out in cooperation with French, Spanish, Cambodian Universities and non-academic partners who are working in the field of sustainable development. GREENCAP is financed by the EU, ERASMUS+ project with an amount of 1 million Euro.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press