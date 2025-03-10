40 Cambodian Officials to Attend Public Policy & Governance Training in India



Phnom Penh: The partnership between India and Cambodia in capacity building continues to strengthen, with 40 Cambodian civil servants set to participate in a specialised training programme on Public Policy and Governance at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie, India.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the training is scheduled from March 10 to 21, 2025, and is the sixth of the 2024-25 cycle. It is funded under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. The selected officials represent key Cambodian ministries, including the Ministry of Civil Service, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, Ministry of Environment, and Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Ahead of their departure, the Ambassador of India to Cambodia, H.E. Mr. Vanlalvawna Bawitlung, engaged with the participants, emphasising the importance of continuous learning for civil servants. He highligh

ted the critical role they play in shaping and implementing public policy and fostering good governance. H.E. Ambassador underscored transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance as key pillars of economic growth and social equity.

Citing India’s own experience, he pointed to institutional reforms and large-scale policy initiatives that have significantly improved governance across various sectors. He also spoke about India’s ITEC Programme, which has been a cornerstone of international capacity building since its inception in 1964. Through this initiative, India has trained over 200,000 officials from more than 160 countries across both civilian and defense sectors.

India and Cambodia’s cooperation in capacity building has a long history. Since 1981, over 3,000 Cambodian professionals from various ministries, autonomous bodies, and key institutions-including the National Bank of Cambodia, Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority, Police Academy of Cambodia, and Royal Academy of Cambodia-have benefited from I

TEC training programs. The Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh has facilitated 38 customised training courses tailored to Cambodia’s specific governance needs.

A landmark development in this collaboration was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 22, 2024, between Cambodia’s Ministry of Civil Service and India’s Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. This MoU aims to enhance cooperation in civil service human resource development and strengthen dialogue between government institutions.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), under India’s Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, is a leading institution dedicated to improving governance quality. It offers specialised training in public administration, policy-making, governance reforms, and capacity building. In 2024 alone, six batches totaling 240 Cambodian civil servants trained at NCGG. A similar number is expected in 2025, reinforcing the long-term commitment of both nations to governance excellence.

The upcoming training will provide Cambodian officials with practical insights into India’s best practices in governance, policy formulation, and public service delivery, fostering stronger bilateral cooperation and institutional development.