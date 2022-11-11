40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits Officially Kick Off`

The 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits officially kicked off in Phnom Penh this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen as the Chair of ASEAN 2022.

As the host nation, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his warm welcome to the Leaders of ASEAN Member States, Dialogue Partners, Secretary-General of ASEAN and all distinguished guests and delegates.

“This year is a remarkable year for ASEAN, as we celebrate 55 years of progress and development achieved since the establishment of our Association,” he said. “We have come a long way as a regional organisation, as a family and as brothers and sisters. We have joined hands in fulfilling our ultimate goal for a peaceful, modernised, resilient, and inclusive ASEAN Community.”

Samdech Techo Hun Sen continued that in celebration of this historical milestone, ASEAN will issue the ASEAN Leaders’ Statement on the 55th Anniversary of ASEAN, which is complimented by two others – the ASEAN Leaders’ Vision Statement on ASEAN A.C.T: Addressing Challenges Together and the ASEAN Leaders’ Statement on ASEAN Connectivity Post-2025 Agenda to be adopted later today.

These policy guides affirm our resolve to building the future of ASEAN as a Community that is united, inclusive, resilient and rules-based; a Community abounds with opportunities, where all people enjoy seamless connectivity, equitable economic development, healthy environment and equal social protection; a Community that remains central to the evolving regional architecture, forging external partnerships based on mutual trust and respect for regional and global peace, security and sustainable growth, he added.

“It has been nearly three years since the pandemic hit in early 2020. With the ASEAN’s perseverance and strong efforts, individual Member State and ASEAN as a whole, we can proudly declare that we have largely overcome this global threat to our societies and resumed socio-economic activities. Based on ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office’s projection in last October, each of ASEAN Member State will record positive economic growth rate and the ASEAN region as a whole will achieve the growth rate of 5.3 percent and 4.9 percent in 2022 and 2023 respectively, an impressive figure compared to other parts of the world,” he said.

While ASEAN is now enjoying the fruits of our efforts and moving towards sustainable growth, it should always be vigilant as the current socio-economic situation in ASEAN as well as in the whole world remains fragile and divided, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said, underlining that ASEAN is now at the most uncertain juncture; the lives of millions in our region depend on our wisdom and far sight, our right decisions and policies, and our realistic approach to address the strategic challenges we all face.

“In this connection, I believe that all of us, gathering here today, share a sense of urgency to work together in addressing the above common challenges. I also believe you would agree that this year’s theme ‘ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together’ fits the present context and time relevant,” he said.

As 2022 draws to a close, the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related ASEAN Summits with our partners shall be instrumental in realising ASEAN’s 2022 key deliverables and priorities and mapping out our future cooperation directions.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press