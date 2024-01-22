45-Year-Old Kampuchea Newspaper Republished



Kampuchea Newspaper, the official newspaper of Cambodia, was re-published, but in electronic form, after its suspension in 2007.

The republication of Kampuchea Newspaper was officially announced this morning by Minister of Information H.E. Neth Pheaktra at the opening ceremony of the ministry’s two-day annual meeting.

The e-newspaper is published in two languages – Khmer and English, said H.E. Minister, adding that it will soon be reprinted.

Kampuchea newspaper will play an important role in Cambodian society to provide the public with real, accurate and clear information in the context of digital age where true and fake news are mixed, he underlined.

Kampuchea Newspaper was first published on Jan. 25, 1979. It is now a department under the General Department of Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) under the Ministry of Information.

According to H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Cambodia has a total of 933 TV online and websites, 19 TV channels, and nearly 300 FM radio stations across the country.

Besides, he added, there

are some 15 million Facebook accounts and 10 million TikTok accounts in the Kingdom.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse