50,000 Domestic Tourists Counted in First Weekend of September

A total of 51,042 tourists were registered in the first weekend of September, according to Minister of Tourism H.E. Thong Khon.

Of the domestic visitors, 50,134 were national tourists, and 908 were foreign tourists, he pointed out.

The most visited tourism destination was Kampot province followed by Kep province, Phnom Penh capital, Siem Reap and Takeo provinces, he added.

The Ministry of Tourism has recently launched the update on the implementation of tourism safe rules and the minimum standard operating procedure (SOP) for tourism-related businesses providing accommodation and catering services, resorts, and tourism and ecotourism communities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and contribute to building trust among tourists as well as ensuring the safety for both the tourists and the locals.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press