52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting to Promote Trade and Market Reopening

Addressing trade barriers and re-opening of markets were among the key discussion points in the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting via teleconference recently wherein Minister of Commerce H.E. Pan Sorasak represented the Cambodian side.

While considering the impacts of COVID-19, the meeting focused on market reopening and eliminating trade barriers within the region in order to ease supply chain.

The Implementation of the Hanoi Action Plan on Strengthening ASEAN Economic Cooperation and Supply Chain Connections in Response to the COVID-19 spread among the mechanism treasured.

Participating delegates also approved the CLMV Action Plan 2021-2022, which will foster trade and investment cooperation, regional commitments, framework for CLMV development, human resources, and post COVID-19 rehabilitation plan.

From his side, H.E. Pan Sorasak supported the discussion and encouraged the use of digital technology to restore the trust between businesses and customers.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press