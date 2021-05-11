53 Glossy Ibises Found in a Protected Area in Takeo

A herd of glossy ibises – a migratory bird species – have been found in a Takeo protected area in late April, a new phenomenon, according to BirdLife International Cambodia Programme.

There are in total 53 of them, including 12 adolescents frequenting Boeung Prek Lapouv Protected Landscape in Takeo province, it added.

On April 26, 2021, a group of rangers, in cooperation with biodiversity officers, patrolled Boeung Prek Lapouv Protected Landscape – one of the largest remnants of seasonally inundated grasslands in the Lower Mekong Region, and discovered the herd, the area’s ranger team leader Mr. Chhoeurn Socheat said by phone.

All of those glossy ibises came to that area very early, the team leader continued.

“Normally, the glossy ibises approach Boeung Prek Lapouv around July to August before the water level rises, and December before the water recedes, but this year, they came very early in late April,” he explained.

The rangers will continue to observe this new phenomenon, Mr. Chhoeurn Socheat underlined.

This species is a mid-sized ibis. It is 48–66 cm long, averaging around 59.4 cm with an 80–105 cm wingspan. This is the most widespread ibis species, breeding in scattered sites in warm regions of Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and the Atlantic and Caribbean regions.

