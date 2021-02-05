60-MW Solar Station Project in Kampong Chhnang Province Approved by CDC

Another 60-megawatt solar power station will be built in Kampong Chhnang province, creating 12 jobs for the locals.

The update was shared in a press release from the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) issued this afternoon, adding that some US$ 37.4 million will be invested in the project.

Invested by Prime Road Alternative (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., the new solar station will be located in Prey Chrov village, Kbal Teuk commune, Teuk Phos district, it added.

Cambodia has approved many solar power projects in different provinces such as Svay Rieng, Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Kampong Speu, Kampong Chhnang, and Pursat.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press