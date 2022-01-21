61,611 Animal Traps Removed from Protected Areas in 2021

In 2021, 61,611 wild animal traps were removed from the protected natural areas in Cambodia.

The figure was revealed on Wednesday by H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Secretary of State and Spokesperson at the Ministry of Environment, adding that the number increased by 20 percent compared with 43,270 traps destroyed in 2020.

He continued that the removed traps were mainly electric and legs breaking ones.

Wild animal trapping remain a serious threat to wildlife not only in Cambodia, but also in Asian countries and over 12 million traps have been set up in the protected areas across Asia, according to the secretary of state.

The ministry’s forest rangers also confiscated 758 homemade firearms for hunting wild animals in 2021.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press