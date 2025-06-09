6th EU-ASEAN Workshop Outlines Strategic Framework for ASEAN Technology Management



Siem Reap: The Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation (MISTI), under the framework of the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI) and in partnership with COSTI Indonesia, with support from the European Union (EU) through the E-READI project, hosted the 6th EU-ASEAN Workshop on the ASEAN Technology Management Hub (ASEAN TMH) in Siem Reap province.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the workshop, held from June 4-5, 2025, marked a significant step toward the official launch of the ASEAN TMH online platform, scheduled for the 88th COSTI Meeting in October 2025, said MISTI. The two-day event convened key stakeholders, including representatives from COSTI Cambodia and Indonesia, E-READI, the ASEAN Secretariat, and ASEAN TMH bodies from all member states. Participants worked to finalise the platform’s implementation plan, with the goal of accelerating research, catalysing innovation, promoting technology transfer, and facilitating regional knowledge sharing.





In his opening remarks, Dr. HUL Seingheng, Undersecretary of State at MISTI and Chairperson of Cambodia COSTI, emphasised the importance of moving beyond discussion to defining actionable steps. ‘The discussions on the operational roles of the ASEAN TMH working groups and the development of the Functional and Technical Requirements Document (FTRD) are establishing the core operations of this platform,’ he said. He also highlighted the value of EU support through the E-READI project, calling it ‘a strong foundation for ASEAN to accelerate technology transfer, nurture innovation ecosystems, and foster resilient, inclusive growth.’ Reaffirming Cambodia’s commitment to the Pentagonal Strategy Phase 1 and the Cambodia STI Roadmap 2030, he stressed the importance of alignment with ASEAN’s broader STI vision. ‘We can create a connected, resilient, and dynamic ASEAN through science, technology, and innovation,’ he added.





H.E. Sujiro Seam, Ambassador of the European Union to ASEAN, underscored the EU’s long-standing commitment to science, technology, and innovation. ‘The ASEAN TMH offers a collaborative platform for regional needs and aspirations. Through E-READI, the EU supported several workshops over the years, with the sixth workshop finalizing the implementation plan for ASEAN TMH,’ he said. He cited the Horizon Europe initiative as a flagship example, with its pound 95.5 billion funding from 2021 to 2027 for global science and innovation cooperation.





Dr. Elrade Rofaani, Representative of the COSTI Chairperson of Indonesia, praised the workshop’s collaborative spirit in addressing global challenges. ‘The ASEAN TMH is developed as an online ASEAN STI platform to link university research with innovation-driven private sector entities, aiming to maximize societal impact and commercial potential. It is anticipated that this platform will address the scarcity of regional infrastructure necessary for commercializing and scaling up innovations,’ she said.





Dr. Zurina Moktar, Head of the Science and Technology Division at the ASEAN Secretariat, reinforced the urgency of making platforms like TMH technically and financially sustainable. ‘Over 50 percent of GDP growth this decade will be driven by sectors rooted in innovation and technology. If ASEAN is to stay ahead, we must ensure platforms like TMH are not only visionary, but also viable, technically sound, financially sustainable, and well-built,’ she said.





First proposed by Cambodia and Indonesia in 2021, the ASEAN TMH has been endorsed as a COSTI Annual Priority in 2022, 2023, and 2024. It seeks to connect researchers with the private sector, government agencies, NGOs, start-ups, and investors across ASEAN, aiming to foster partnerships, generate synergies, and accelerate the commercialization of new technologies. Key beneficiaries include STI-focused universities, MSMEs, large enterprises, and national STI policy bodies.

