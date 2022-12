Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen (Pic. 1) hits a golf ball to launch the 6th Golf Tournament for Samdech Techo Prime Minister Cup, organised at Vattanac Golf Resort located in Sangkat Prek Thmey, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh this morning with the participation of 174 national and international players, to mark the the 24th anniversary of the complete end of civil war in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press