(6th LD) N. Korea decides to send around 10,000 soldiers to support Russia in Ukraine war: Seoul



South Korea’s spy agency on Friday confirmed that North Korea has decided to send around 10,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine and has already begun deployment.

The National Intelligence Service’s (NIS) confirmation came after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency security meeting amid mounting speculation that the North may be providing its soldiers to fight Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Following the meeting, the NIS said it has confirmed the “beginning of the North’s direct involvement” in the Ukraine war, after having learned that troops from the North were moved aboard Russian Navy transport ships.

The NIS also said it has confirmed that Pyongyang began transporting its special forces troops to Russia from Oct. 8 to 13.

This photo, provided by the South Korean National Intelligence Service on Oct. 18, 2024, shows recent satellite imagery of a Russian vessel departing North Korea’s port of Najin with North Korean weapons headed to Russia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yon

hap)

This photo, provided by the South Korean National Intelligence Service on Oct. 18, 2024, shows recent satellite imagery of a Russian vessel departing North Korea’s port of Najin with North Korean weapons headed to Russia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

According to the NIS, approximately 1,500 North Korean soldiers were transported during the first phase, using four amphibious landing ships and three escort vessels owned by Russia.

These troops were moved from areas near the North’s cities of Chongjin, Hamhung and Musudan to Vladivostok. The NIS said it expects that a second phase of transport will occur soon.

A Seoul intelligence source said North Korea is expected to deploy a total of 12,000 troops, including those from the country’s most elite military units, to the war in Ukraine.

North Korean troops deployed to Russia have been stationed across various locations in the Far East, including Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk and Blagoveshchensk, where they are currently integrated with Russian mil

itary units.

According to the Seoul spy agency, they have been issued Russian military uniforms and weapons.

Additionally, fake identifications disguising them as locals were also provided, apparently to conceal their participation, by making them appear as part of the Russian forces.

Once they complete their adaptation training, they are expected to be sent to the front lines, according to NIS officials.

A key piece of evidence offered by the NIS was a photograph of a North Korean soldier taken in Ukraine.

The NIS said it used artificial facial recognition technology on the image and identified the individual as a North Korean missile technician who had accompanied North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a visit to a tactical missile production plant on Aug. 28 last year.

Seoul’s presidential office said South Korea has been closely tracking North Korea’s troop movement to Russia from the beginning in coordination with its allies, and will continue to monitor the situation and take all necessary measures pr

oactively.

The North’s deployment signals a major development in the military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang besides their suspected arms trade, already criticized by the international community.

Moscow and Pyongyang have recently forged closer ties, with President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signing a new partnership treaty that includes a mutual defense clause during their summit in Pyongyang in June.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Ukrainian intelligence reports indicating that North Korean personnel have already been deployed in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, with an additional 10,000 troops being prepared to join the fight.

Zelenskyy suggested that Russia is relying on North Korean forces to compensate for its substantial troop losses, as many young Russians seek to avoid conscription.

Following the NIS announcement, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference in Brussels that the organization was in “close contact

with all our partners, particularly with the Republic of Korea,” regarding the development between North Korea and Russia, but stressed that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization needed further confirmation to reach a conclusion.

In his response to an inquiry from Yonhap News Agency, Rutte stressed North Korea was helping to fuel Russia’s aggression against Ukraine even if it wasn’t physically in the battlefield helping Moscow.

A spokesperson of the European Union also said it is monitoring developments in connection with Russia-North Korea ties and is “ready to take action,” including additional sanctions, if allegations are confirmed.

EU spokesperson Peter Stano said in a statement sent to Yonhap News Agency, “Continued military support from the DPRK to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine will be met with an appropriate response.” DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Source: Yonhap News Agency