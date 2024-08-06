755 Students Benefit From Sabah Excellence Scholarships – Hajiji



KOTA KINABALU, The Sabah State Excellence Scholarship Award (BCNS) has benefitted a total of 755 students as of last year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees chairman said scholarships amounting to RM132.6 million had been channelled to programmes run by the foundation since 1990 to support Sabah students in pursuing their studies in local and foreign higher education institutions.

‘The goal is to cultivate individuals who can compete globally, and it is hoped that the students will continue to strive for outstanding success in the future,’ he said here today.

He was speaking at the 35th BCNS Presentation Ceremony, which was also attended by state Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif and Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Seri Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar.

At the ceremony, 88 students were awarded state scholarships, with 40 students receiving BCNS, 40 receiving the Sabah State Government Excellence Scholarship Award (BCKNS), and

eight receiving the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) Award.

Hajiji said that from 2022 until last year, RM1.04 million was spent on BCKNS, benefiting 20 students, while the MUIS Award has been given to 50 students since 2020.

Additionally, from 1967 until last year, Yayasan Sabah spent RM704.5 million on scholarships and higher education loans to assist 44,075 Sabah students.

Last year, the state government increased the allocation for the Sabah State Government Scholarship (BKNS) from RM50 million to RM101 million, with 7,304 students receiving sponsorship to pursue their studies locally and abroad.

‘The government is always committed to empowering human capital development through various forms of education financing such as scholarships, educational assistance, zakat contributions, and education loans.

‘These initiatives aim to alleviate the burden on parents and ensure that children do not miss out on education and can pursue higher education. We aim to produce competitive, skilled, and high-qu

ality individuals,’ he said.

Hajiji said that with knowledge and higher education, children can compete, succeed and ultimately contribute to the development of the community and the state.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency