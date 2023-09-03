7th Dolphin Calf Registered in Cambodia This Year

Research team from the Fisheries Administration and WWF-Cambodia have recorded another Irrawaddy dolphin calf in Anlong Tbong Khla pool located in Koh Chrim village, O’ Mreah commune, Siem Bok district, Stung Treng province.

The newborn dolphin was spotted today, at around 12:20 pm, swimming in a herd of eight adults, said the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) in a news release issued this afternoon.

The dolphin is estimated to be about 20 days old, said MAFF, stressing that this is the seventh dolphin calf recorded in 2023.

Last year, six dolphin calves were counted, the same number as in 2021.

According to WWF-Cambodia, the Irrawaddy dolphin is considered as the country’s national living treasure and it is one of six existing species of river dolphins, which is classified as a Critically Endangered Species by the IUCN. The presence of the dolphin in the Mekong is an indication of healthy fisheries and healthy rivers, including biodiversity and natural ecosystems that provide life-support services for people.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)