7th Golden Dragon Exercise Draws Over 2,000 Cambodian and Chinese Troops



Samaky Meanchey: The Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China have officially launched their two-week joint military exercise, Golden Dragon 2025, at a military training centre in Samaky Meanchey district, Kampong Chhnang province. The opening ceremony was presided over by H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen, Commander-in-Chief of the RCAF, and Maj. Gen. Li Guangkun, Deputy Chief of Staff of the PLA Southern Theatre Command.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Golden Dragon 2025, the 7th of its kind, is being conducted under the theme ‘Joint Counter-Terrorism Operations and Humanitarian Relief Work.’ The exercise involves 1,331 Cambodian and 845 Chinese military personnel, supported by advanced weaponry, ammunition, helicopters, drones, robots, warships, and other equipment.

The primary objective of the drill is to enhance the operational capabilities of both forces in counter-terrorism efforts, disaster response, and humanitarian missions within the framework of United Nation

s cooperation. Maj. Gen. Pen Sokretvityea, Director of the RCAF Training Directorate and Head of the Cambodian Exercise Steering Group, stated that the joint land and air drills will be held from May 14 to 28 at the Phnom Chum Sen Rikreay Military Police Training Centre in Kampong Chhnang province, while the naval and air exercises will take place in Preah Sihanouk province from May 14 to 26.

Cambodia and China kick-started the first Golden Dragon military drill in 2016.