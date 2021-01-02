7th River Festival Postponed to 2022

AKP Phnom Penh, The Royal Government of Cambodia has agreed in principle to postpone the 7th River Festival to 2022, according to a recent official letter of the Office of the Council of Ministers to the Ministry of Tourism and Kampong Thom Provincial Administration.

The 7th River Festival, previously planned to organise this year, has gotten the green light from Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, to postpone to 2022 in Kampong Thom, the central province of Cambodia, it pointed out.

River Festival is organised every year on a rotation basis by the riparian provinces. The first River Festival was organised in Kratie province in 2015, followed by the second in Kampong Cham province, the third in Stung Treng province, the fourth in Kandal province, and the fifth in Kampong Chhnang province.

Last year, this event was held in Battambang province from Mar 13-15, 2020 and attracted 300,000 national and foreign visitors.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press