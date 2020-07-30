8 More COVID-19 Patients Cured, and a New Case Reported

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health this morning announced that eight more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been successfully cured, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 162.

The figure represents 69.23 percent of the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom, said the ministry in a press release.

According to the same source, five of the eight cured patients are Cambodian men from Saudi Arabia, two others aged 5 and 34 years old from the U.S., and a female senior American diplomat.

Meanwhile, it added, a new case of COVID-19 has been found on an American national who is a senior diplomat. He was tested positive on his second test on July 29. He is now in a separate room in the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh.

With the new case, the total confirmed cases in Cambodia rose to 234, including 154 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 7 Indonesians, 5 British, 5 Americans, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Canadians, 1 Belgian, and 1 Indian.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

