80 Students from Saudi Arabia Return Home via Malaysia

Eighty (80) Cambodians studying in Saudi Arabia returned home on Friday, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia to Malaysia said.

The embassy said a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur arrived in Phnom Penh late Friday with the 80 students accompanied by another 14 Cambodian passengers.

H.E. Cheuy Vichet, the Cambodian Ambassador to Malaysia, distributed masks to the students before they departed for Phnom Penh.

The embassy said the students expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and the Cambodian embassies in Malaysia and Egypt.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press