8th Sea Festival Officially Kicks Off in Kampot Province

The Sea Festival 2019, the 8th of its kind, was officially opened this evening in Kampot province under the theme "Clean City, Beautiful Bay, Healthy Tourism".

The annual event, hosted by Kampot province for the 2nd round, was presided over by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

This tourism event will become an excellent opportunity for Cambodia to transform the coastal areas into a quality tourist attraction in line with the slogan "Cambodian Bay: the Rising Star of the Southwest" as well as to increase the spirit of national love, solidarity and friendship.

Various entertainment programmes, including art performances, concert, sports events, martial arts competition, trade fair, Food Street, etc. have been organised to make the event more cheerful.

Sea Festival is held since 2011 on a rotating basis in the four coastal provinces of Cambodia, including Preah Sihanouk, Kep, Koh Kong and Kampot.

Stretching in the length of 450 kilometres in the four provinces, Cambodia's coastline was recognised as a world most beautiful bay in May 2011.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press