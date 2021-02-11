9th Sea Festival to be Reorganised in Late 2021

Preah Sihanouk province will host the 9th Sea Festival for its third round in late 2021 after the postponement due to COVID-19 crisis.

The update was shared following a preparatory meeting between H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism and H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk province in Sihanoukville recently.

H.E. Thong Khon underlined that the 9th Sea Festival must be the best one to attract more tourists to the province, and encouraged the local authorities to pay extra attention to beautify the city and ensure safety, security and public order during the event.

The minister also supported activities included in the festival such as art performance, sport events and showcasing of Cambodian food, as well as agricultural, handicraft and trade products.

Cambodia has organised the Sea Festival since 2011 on a rotating basis in the country’s four coastal provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kep, Koh Kong and Kampot.

Stretching about 450 kilometres in the four provinces, Cambodia’s coastline was recognised as the world most beautiful one in May 2011.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press