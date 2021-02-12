A Chinese Firm to Continue Developing Digital TV System and 5G Access in Cambodia

A Chinese firm branded Cambodia Digital TV of Yunnan has pledged to continue cooperation with the Ministry of Information on the preparation of digital TV system and 5G project in Cambodia.

The pledge was made by Mr. Wang Weiyi, Vice President of Cambodia Digital TV of Yunnan city of the People’s Republic of China during a meeting with H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information at the ministry office here in Phnom Penh recently.

Mr. Wang Weiyi recalled that Cambodia Digital TV of Yunnan has cooperated with the ministry in that field for six years, adding that up to now, there are 70 digital TV channels in Phnom Penh, and the provinces of Kampong Cham and Battambang.

Toward the next step, the company will promote the access to the 5G system in Cambodia, he continued.

H.E. Khieu Kanharith spoke highly of good collaboration between the firm and the ministry, affirming that the ministry will continue the cooperation to further advance the development of digital TV in Cambodia.

He also underlined the ministry’s plan to transform TV systems from analogue to digital by 2023, saying that this change requires technical cooperation from partner countries and private companies specialising in digital systems to boost the works successfully.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press