A Copper Buddha Statue Paraded to Koh Rong Kiri Chulsar Pagoda Temple



A two-tonne cooper Buddha statue has been paraded to a throne in Koh Rong Kiri Chulsar pagoda temple in Koh Rong city, Preah Sihanouk province.

The parade took place on Jan. 31 under the presidency of H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk province, with the participation of monks and provincial and local authorities.

The height of the statue is nearly four metres, and the length of its cross-legs is 2,772 metres.

The construction of Koh Rong Kiri Chulsar pagoda temple is now 90 percent complete, and it is expected to be finished in December 2024.

The Khmer-styled Koh Rong Kiri Chulsar pagoda temple will be another new achievement of Preah Sihanouk province for Buddhists as well as national and international tourists to worship and visit in the future.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse