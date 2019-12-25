A Dolphin Calf Found Death

An 11-day dolphin calf was found death floating about 7 kilometres away from Kampi deep pool, north of Kratie town, according to a news release of WWF-Cambodia, expressing its sadness over the discovery.

The dead calf was discovered on Sunday Dec. 22 by a villager who immediately reported it to river guards and local police at the Kampi outpost.

Based on the result of a preliminary examination, the animal died about two days ago and was a male calf, aged 11 days, weighing about 10.5kg. The research team of the provincial fisheries administration cantonment and WWF were able to identify the dolphin from photographs and affirmed that this animal was one of the other new born dolphins photographed a few weeks ago swimming among adult animals in Kampi pool.

While the research team is working on to determine the exact cause of death, entanglement in gill nets is known as a primary threat to the survival of the Irrawaddy dolphins in the Mekong River.

"Between January and December this year, the research team was able to record 13 new born dolphins, but unfortunately also registered, during the same period, a total number of seven dead dolphins, three calves were sadly among them," said WWF-Cambodia, calling for strict enforcement of the fisheries law and for the ban of gillnet use be strictly reinforced.

The latest population survey showed that only 92 adult Irrawaddy Dolphins inhabit a 190 kilometre stretch of the mainstream Mekong River between Kratie, Cambodia and Khone Falls on the border with Lao PDR. Conserving the majestic population of Mekong dolphins represents collaborative efforts between WWF and the Fisheries Administration, Kratie and Stung Treng Fisheries Administration Cantonments, as well as local communities and partners.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press