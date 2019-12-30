A Factory in Rattanakiri Province Can Produce 300 Tons of Cassava Flour a Day

A delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries led by Minister H.E. Veng Sakhon paid a visit to a cassava flour production plant in Rattanakiri northeastern province late last week.

With an investment capital of over US$30 million by Chea Touch Trading Co., Ltd., the plant is located on more than 40 hectares of land area in Som Kul village, Som Thom commune, O' Yadao district.

According to Ms. Chea Touch, the factory's chairwoman, her factory began its operation on May 7, 2018 and can now produce up to 300 tons of cassava flour a day using some 1,200 tons of fresh cassava.

The plant is currently employing 60 workers, and spends about 420 million Riel (more than US$100,000) per day to buy fresh cassava from the farmers for daily production, she continued, raising some challenges faced by the factory.

Ms. Chea Touch underlined that the main markets for her cassava flour are China and India.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press