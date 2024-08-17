A Female Dolphin Found Dead in Kratie Province

A female Mekong Irrawaddy dolphin was found dead in Chroy Banteay village, Chroy Banteay commune, Prek Prasab district, Kratie province on Aug. 16.

The sad news was announced by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) in a news release, adding that the 2.10-metre-long dead dolphin is about 8 to 10 years old and weighs 108 kilogrammes.

‘This is the loss of a priceless natural treasure of Cambodia and the world,’ the ministry underlined.

The dolphin died due to entanglement in gillnet, said the MAFF. The ministry therefore re-appealed to the fishermen to immediately stop using fishing nets and other prohibited fishing gear in the dolphin areas, and to report the case to the authorities.

The Mekong Irrawaddy dolphins (Orcaella brevirostris) are a living natural treasure of Cambodia and are fully protected under the Kingdom’s Fisheries Law. The population is ranked as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List, the highest international threat ranking for endangered species.

Cambodia has

currently 105 Mekong Irrawaddy dolphins, pointed out H.E. Dith Tina, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries at the celebration of National Fisheries Day 2024, held in Prey Chhor district, Kampong Cham province on July 1.

In the first six months of this year, he said, eight dolphin calves have been recorded, but at the same time, two deaths were counted.

According to WWF-Cambodia, the presence of the dolphin in the Mekong is an indication of healthy fisheries and healthy rivers, including biodiversity and natural ecosystems that provide life-support services for people.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse