A Flock of Red Headed Vulture Found in Lomphat Wildlife Sanctuary

A flock of five Red-headed vultures was found by NatureLife Cambodia’s investigation team in Lomphat Wildlife Sanctuary in the north-eastern part of Cambodia.

The new discovery was shared in a recent news release from BirdLife International Cambodia Programme.

In the last few years, the number of vultures dropped significantly in Lomphat Wildlife Sanctuary, and only one or two of them were found, said the release adding that the discovery of five of them now is remarkably.

This means that Lomphat Wildlife Sanctuary remains liveable by the vultures and play a key role in its conservation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press