A German Firm Mulls Export of Cambodia’s Processed Bamboo Products

After four-year growing of bamboo in Cambodia, Germany is studying feasibility for export of processed bamboo products to international markets.

The intention was shared by Mr. Thureing Aung, Director of LIPP Engineering Sdn Bhd in a recent press conference here in Phnom Penh, adding that the company is fully capable in planting, processing and finding the markets for the bamboo.

The processing of the products, he added, utilises the imported technology from Germany and financial support from the European Union.

Mr. Thureing Aung continued that through the support of H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, his firm has invested US$750 million in the bamboo planting and processing project.

His bamboo plantation currently encompasses a total of 25,000 hectares of land surface in Cambodia.

The investment does not only increase added value to the resource, diversifying bamboo products, but also promotes the development of people's living condition and local communities.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press