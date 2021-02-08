A Giant Ibis Rescued

A giant ibis has been rescued by the BirdLife team in Lomphat (Rattanakiri province) and Ministry of Environment Rangers based at O’ Roha station while conducting a joint patrol and monitoring along key Trapeangs.

According to a news release on social media of BirdLife International Cambodia Programme, on Friday last week, while arriving Trapeang Krapeu Skom, they found a three-member family of Giant Ibis, unfortunately one of them was trapped with a snare.

“This bird could fly only 15 metres high to perch on the tree at the edge of Trapeang. Rangers climbed the tree to help immediately, the bird was seriously injured on the right leg and weak,” it added.

On Feb. 7, the same source continued, with support from a wildlife rescue team of ACCB (Angkor Centre for Conservation of Biodiversity based in Siem Reap province), the bird is doing well. When the bird completely recovers, the team will release it to the natural habitat.

Giant Ibis is the national bird of Cambodia and critically endangered (only less than 200 mature individuals remain).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press