A Group of 62 Foreign Military Personnel Visit the ECCC Resource Centre.



Phnom Penh: A group of 62 military personnel participating in the Triangular Partnership Programme 2024 visited the Extraordinary Chambers Resource Centre in Phnom Penh on Nov. 30 to gain insight into the achievements of the Khmer Rouge Tribunal and the ECCC Executive Programme. The ECCC management and relevant officials welcomed the delegations and presented the achievements of the Khmer Rouge Tribunal, highlighted the importance of the trials for the victims of the genocide, and outlined the remaining functions of the ECCC, which are currently being carried out in the residual functions, said the ECCC in a news release.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Tony Kranh, Secretary of State of the Office of the Council of Ministers and Acting Director of Administration of the ECCC, welcomed the arrival of the international troops, highlighting the significance of the visit in deepening their understanding of the ECCC’s achievements and legacy, as well as Cambodia’s history during the Khmer Rouge regime.

“The visit to the ECCC Resource Center is highly significant for both the Resource Centre and all participants. This visit not only reflects our shared commitment to justice and accountability, but also strengthens our cooperation with other countries, reaffirming our collective dedication to confronting impunity and promoting peace through joint efforts,” said H.E. Tony Kranh.

The delegation was also toured the ECCC library, archive repository, ECCC Mobile Bus, and learned how to access over 2.4 million pages of digital records in the ECCC Digital Archive. After visiting the ECCC Resource Centre, the news release pointed out, the delegation continued their journey to the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum and the Choeung Ek Genocide Centre. These sites provided a somber but important reminder of the atrocities committed during the Khmer Rouge regime. The delegation gained a deeper understanding of the historical context and the profound impact of the genocide on Cambodia’s people, further emphasising the importance

of justice, remembrance, and reconciliation.