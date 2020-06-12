A Herd of Wild Asian Elephants Found in Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary

About 6 wild Asian elephants have been recently videotaped in Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary in Mondulkiri, a northeastern province of Cambodia.

According to wildlife conservation organisation World Wildlife Fund in Cambodia (WWF-Cambodia), WWF’s wildlife researchers have encountered a herd of 6 Asian Elephants in the Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary during line transect surveys.

Whilst the elephant herd was moving through their habitat, they may have been startled when they smelled human presence and quickly returned to the denser forest patch from which they emerged, it pointed out.

“While filming this video, our rangers climbed in trees for their safety,” added the same source.

In mid-April, WWF’s wildlife researchers also had a close encounter with about 13 wild Asian elephants – 5 adults, 4 calves and around 4 juveniles – in Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary.

Asian Elephants are listed on the IUCN’s red list as Endangered species, WWF-Cambodia said, stressing that in Cambodia, Asian elephants are threatened by poaching, snaring, trade and habitat loss.

