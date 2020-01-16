A Japanese MP Pays Courtesy Visit to PM Hun Sen

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received here at the Peace Palace this morning a courtesy call from a visiting Member of Parliament of Japan H.E. Yamamoto Kozo.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Prime Minister, H.E. Yamamoto Kozo congratulated Cambodia on its strong development compared to his last visit in the Kingdom in 2007. He also told the Cambodian Premier of his visit, the purpose of which is to study digital and mobile payments, especially Blockchain, and clean water supply in Phnom Penh.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen encouraged the Japanese side to speed up his study on Blockchain.

For clean water supply issue, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia needs to expand the clean water stations because of the extension of the capital city's land area from 300 to 600 square kilometres, and the growth of residential areas.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister underlined that what must be done is the expansion of clean water supply capacity and extension of distribution network to new development areas.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press