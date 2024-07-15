A Japanese Senator Views More Positives on Cambodia-Japan Relations and Cooperation

A member of the House of Councillors in the National Diet of Japan and President of Japan’s Komeito Party, H.E. Natsuo YAMAGUCHI, has viewed more positives on the Cambodia-Japan relations and cooperation during his visit to Cambodia.

In a courtesy meeting with Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the Peace Palace here this morning, H.E. Natsuo YAMAGUCHI expressed his appreciation for the progress in all fields in Cambodia.

At the same time, H.E. Natsuo YAMAGUCHI praised the growing relations between both countries’ governments and legislative bodies.

In addition, he highly valued Cambodia’s complete peace and development in all areas, which will encourage Japanese investors to continue seeking investment opportunities in Cambodia. He hopes that the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) will continue to support and ensure a favourable environment for Japanese investments in Cambodia.

H.E. Natsuo YAMAGUCHI also informed that he would promote cooperation on clim

ate change, cyber security, and especially in the field of mine clearance as Cambodian Mine Action Centre is one of the most skilled and experienced demining forces.

For his part, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet extended warm welcome to H.E. Natsuo YAMAGUCHI’s visit to Cambodia and thanked the Government and people of Japan for their continued support for Cambodia’s socio-economic development.

The Premier expressed his satisfaction with the excellent relationship between Cambodia and Japan, which has been elevated to “comprehensive strategic partnership’ in 2023, and welcomed the launch of Japan’s new approach for the strengthening and expansion of cooperation with Cambodia focusing on social infrastructure construction, maritime connectivity, and mine clearance.

Regarding Japanese investment in Cambodia, Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister highlighted the introduction of policies to ensure a better business environment and Cambodia’s competitiveness through the implementation of investment law and the adoption of

flexible mechanisms to provide support and respond to the needs of investors and the private sector in Cambodia.

Moreover, he added, the RGC has launched initiatives to ensure the success of investors as well as that of Japanese investors in Cambodia, and set up a regular consultation mechanism between the Council for the Development of Cambodia and Japanese investors twice a year to discuss challenges and find solutions.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse