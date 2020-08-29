A Korean Firm to Construct a Medical Equipment Production Plant in Cambodia

A South Korean firm branded Person & People is planning to construct a medical equipment production plant in Cambodia.

The plan was shared by Mr. Lee Jinho, President of Person & People during a recent meeting with H.E. Long Dimanche, Ambassador of Cambodia to the Republic of Korea in Seoul city of South Korea.

Mr. Lee Jinho told H.E. Long Dimanche that Person & People is now working actively to produce air pressure converters, air purifiers and medical equipment.

The firm will also look into research on production of new medical equipment in order to compete with other medical products in European countries.

Welcoming the investment intention, H.E. Long Dimanche briefed the delegation on the Korean company on the economic potentials, favourable conditions and investment opportunities in Cambodia.

Foreign investment to Cambodia will not only create jobs for Cambodians, but also help transfer technology and share knowledge to the locals.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press