A New 400-megawatt Power Plant Ready for Operation Later Next Month

A new 400 megawatt fuel-fired power plant and a 230 kilowatt power substation in Koh Ras commune, Lovea Em district, Kandal province, will be put into operation at the end of next month.

The update was shared by H.E. Keo Rattanak, Director General of Electricité du Cambodge (EDC), during his inspection visit yesterday to the construction site which is now 90 percent complete.

“Once the new plant operates, we will have enough electricity to supply Phnom Penh capital and Kandal province,” he said.

Located on an area of 43 hectares, the construction of the facilities was carried out by China National Heavy Machinery Corporation at a cost of approximately US$350 million.

