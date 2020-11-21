A New Positive and a New Recovered Cases of COVID-19 Reported

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia this morning announced to detect a new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the tally to 305.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, the 305th case is a 59-year-old Cambodian man living in Phnom Penh. He arrived in Cambodia on Nov. 19 from the U.S. via South Korea. He has been admitted to the Chak Angre Health Centre in the capital.

The other 59 passengers on the same flight with negative test results have been put in 14-day quarantine.

The total 305 cases include 190 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 9 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Pakistani.

At the same time, a new cured case was recorded; the total number of recovered patients rose to 295 or 96.72 percent of the total confirmed cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press