A Pedestrian Bridge to be Constructed at Tram Knar Market

Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT) is planning to construct a pedestrian bridge shortly at the area of Tram Knar market along the National Road No. 3, between the provinces of Takeo and Kampong Speu.

The update was shared by H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport, when inspecting the progress of the construction of National Road No. 3 yesterday.

The pedestrian bridge, continued H.E. Sun Chanthol, is an additional project to the national road being rehabilitated and so far having achieved about 74 percent.

Construction of the pedestrian bridge is essential to not only provide safety for people, but also reduce traffic jam and ease travel, as the National Road No. 3 once completed will be very lengthy, both in width and distance.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press