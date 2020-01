A plane drone has crashed in Peam Kay village, Koh Sdach commune, Kiri Sakor district, Koh Kong province.

The plane drone of 5 metres long and 9.70 metres wide from one wing to another was found yesterday evening, at around 18:00, according to Koh Kong Provincial Department of Information.

Local police has been conducting investigation into this case and no detailed report has been issued yet.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press