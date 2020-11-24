A Thailand’s Giant Firm Convinced to Invest in Cambodia

Cambodia has asked the biggest air conditioner and solar energy supplier of Thailand PPJ Engineering to invest in Cambodia.

The request was made by Mr. Heng Sovannarith, Commercial Attaché and Representative of Cambodian Ambassador to Thailand H.E. Ouk Sorphorn when visiting the production chain of PPJ Engineering in Bangkok, Thailand recently.

Mr. Heng Sovannarith informed Mr. Somkiat Limchamrunthon, the firm’s General Managing Director, of the effort of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok in promoting economic cooperation as well as investment between the two neighbours.

He also underlined the benefits of Thailand+1 strategy and the special economic zone in contribution to economic cooperation.

Mr. Somkiat Limchamrunthon thanked the Cambodian commercial attaché for sharing the good opportunities of business and investment in Cambodia and pledged to explore possible expansion of his business to Cambodia next year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press