A Tourist Vessel Docks at Sihanoukville



A tourism ship from Portugal named “VASCO DA GAMA” docked at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (SAP) in Preah Sihanouk province on Dec. 26 for a one-day tour in the Cambodia’s province.

According to an Immigration Police official at the SAP’s International Gate, the ship brings along 619 multi-national tourists of 17 nationalities, 338 of them are female, and 491 crewmembers, 90 of whom are female, of 36 nationalities. Among the tourists, 558 are German.

The 219.4-by-30.80-metre ship left Cambodia for Thailand at night on the same day.

Preah Sihanouk province is also expected to welcome the return of a cruise ship named “Westerdam” with about 4,000 international tourists on Dec. 28.

