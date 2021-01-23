A US$ 2.3 Million Cardboard Factory Project in Phnom Penh Approved

AKP Phnom Penh, The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has approved a US$2.3 million cardboard factory project to be built in Khan Kambol of Phnom Penh.

The CDC shared the update in a press release yesterday, adding that the project will create 214 jobs for the locals.

The cardboard factory project is invested by City Printing (Cambodia) Company Ltd.

Since early this month, CDC has given green light to 6 investment projects, including the above-said project, with a total capital of nearly US$24.5 million, generating some 3,300 job opportunities.

Such investment amid COVID-19 outbreak demonstrates confidence of investors in Cambodia’s macroeconomic, political and social stability though threatened by the pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press