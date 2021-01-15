A Vegetable Growing Community in Battambang to Supply Organic Vegetable for AEON Malls in Phnom Penh

A vegetable growing community in Battambang province has reached an agreement with a Japanese firm to produce organic vegetables for AEON malls in Phnom Penh.

According to Mr. Ponh Odom, Deputy Director of Battambang Provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the move is a strong encouragement for the vegetable growing community to see the potential of domestic agricultural products, especially the organic ones.

The farmers, he added, will no longer worry about the uncertainty of markets and fluctuating price for their produce.

He encouraged farmers currently part of the vegetable growing community located in Samrong Russey of Thmar Kol district to ensure genuine organic products to supply for the Japanese firm.

Following the agreement, the community is growing different types of cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, lettuce and beyond with high demand at the leading malls in Cambodia.

It is expected that the community will be able to supply about two tonnes of vegetables to the market every day.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press