About 1.30 million Foreign Tourists Visited Cambodia in 2020

During COVID-19 crisis in 2020, Cambodia received only 1.31 million foreign tourists, showing a fall of 80 percent compared to 2019.

The figure was shared by H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism at the 2nd National Eco-Tourism Forum held on Jan. 27-28 at Sokha Siem Reap Resort and Convention Centre in Siem Reap province.

H.E. Thong Khon continued that even though Cambodia is facing the crisis, the trend of domestic tourists remained positive, adding that about 9 million local tourists travelled across the country, a decline of only 20 percent compared with 2019.

He acknowledged the importance of international tourism contributing to the national economy and stressed that the government is facilitating the reopening of tourism-related businesses to address the issue.

