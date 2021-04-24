ABU Robocon 2023 Hosting to Show Potential of Cambodia’s Human Resources in Robotics

The Ministry of Information of Cambodia will host the ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest (ABU Robocon) in August 2023 with the participation of more than 20 countries.

The hosting will give opportunity to Cambodia to show off the potential of its human resources in robotics as well as to showcase its culture and tradition, underlined H.E. Pang Nath, Deputy Director General of the National Television of Cambodia (TVK) and Cambodia Robocon Programme Manager.

The annual competition, during which robots are required to complete a task within a set period of time, is aimed to advance engineering and broadcasting technologies in the region as well as to foster friendship among young people with similar interests.

Cambodia has participated in the ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest since 2017, but has organised its national Robocon since 2014, pointed out H.E. Pang Nath, stressing that the Kingdom won best idea award and special award in 2017, 2nd runner-up and special award in 2018, and 5th award and special award in 2020.

According to ABU Robocon’s online source, launched in 2002, the ABU Robocon has been providing an international stage for engineering students in the Asia-Pacific region to showcase their robot-building skills, and build lasting friendships in the process.

Hosted by an ABU (Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union) member broadcaster, the event is televised across the region.

