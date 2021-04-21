ACAMS’ 12th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – APAC Takes Cutting-Edge Look at the Perils and Promise of Compliance Efforts in the Asia Pacific Region

Financial-crime prevention experts from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) of the Philippines, British Consulate-General Hong Kong, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Consulate General Hong Kong, and APAC’s leading financial institutions will share mitigation strategies on money laundering, sanctions, corruption, bribery and other regulatory challenges

Hong Kong / Singapore, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its ongoing effort to help compliance professionals meet evolving regulatory expectations in the Asia Pacific region, ACAMS will present a one-of-a-kind training and networking event for its 12th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – APAC. Beginning on April 26th, attendees at this two-day, fully virtual event will have the opportunity to learn best practices from the region’s leading subject-matter experts and hear what lies ahead in the fight against financial crime from high-level regulators, including officials with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) of the Philippines.

In panel discussions and roundtable talks, conference speakers will share thought leadership and offer guidance on a spectrum of issues, including deploying artificial intelligence in transactions surveillance, developing an AML-Conduct Agenda and Risk Tolerance Statement framework, disrupting illicit wildlife trafficking, identifying the misuse of legal persons using proxy and nominee accounts.

In between sessions, attendees will also have the opportunity to network with their peers in the conference’s Virtual Exhibit Hall.

“With monetary penalties on the rise and ever-growing regulatory expectations, the next 12 months will be busy for compliance professionals working in Asia-Pacific institutions,” said ACAMS president and managing director Scott Liles. “That’s why we knew this year’s conference needed to place a special emphasis on cutting-edge topics, such as new technological innovations, while offering sessions for non-bank financial institutions and the Designated Non-Financial Businsess and Professions, such as insurance companies, casinos and professional service providers.”

“Whether you’re from a major bank seeking to detect COVID-19 procurement fraud or from an insurance firm that wants to mitigate its exposure to evolving sanctions and proliferation financing risks, we have an unparalleled line-up of sessions and expert speakers ready to offer practical compliance advice and answer your questions,” he said.

In addition to keynote addresses from the Deputy Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Assistant Managing Director overseeing financial crime at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the conference will feature financial-crime experts from Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) of the Philippines, Standard Chartered Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Deutsch Bank, ANZ, Bank Julius Bär, SMBC, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank Mandiri, MUFG Bank, RCBC, AIA, Sands China Ltd, Deloitte, British Consulate-General Hong Kong, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Consulate General Hong Kong and WWF-Hong Kong, among other organizations.

Attendees will be able to view panels in real-time or watch on-demand content that will be made available for 90 days following the conference. The full program can be found here.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.