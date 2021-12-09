Accuhealth Revolutionizes Care Options With Launch of More Robust Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Evelyn 3.0 With Enhanced Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

Award-winning RPM Software Sets Accuhealth Apart From Competitors With Highest Reduction in Hospitalizations for Any RPM Company and Greatest Improvements in Patient Vitals

MCALLEN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accuhealth today announced the official launch of the third version of its remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform Evelyn 3.0, which enhances more robust artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning with detailed analytics and voice sentiment analytics capabilities. Through Accuhealth’s Health Operations Center (HOC), secure patient messaging, expanded mobile access, and cellular-connected 4G Telli Health devices, it routinely delivers over 100,000 touchpoints between patient and provider each day and dramatically increases patient adherence and improves patient outcomes. This key software update further establishes Accuhealth as the industry leader in remote patient monitoring through the quadruple aim of improved patient experience, improved clinician experience, improved health outcomes, and lower cost of care.

Recognizing that patient prioritization is paramount, Evelyn 3.0 features behavioral analytics capabilities through its Health Operation Center, allowing Accuhealth to get better insight on the mental wellbeing of patients and identify health issues based on patient sentiment analysis, voice interaction and artificial intelligence. Evelyn 3.0 predictively analyzes patient behaviors, speech, and response time, which, coupled with sentiment analytics, will profile patient conversations and rank patients based on criticality of attention required by physicians — proving crucial to further reducing hospital visits and total cost of care. These in-depth analytics enable providers to see all vital patient information on a single screen. By offering customers their preferred method of communication, via SMS, voice or telemedicine appointment, Evelyn 3.0 sends personalized messages to drive patient involvement in the management of their health, including monitoring reminders and follow-up on care instructions. In addition, patient adherence increases through Accuhealth’s AI-powered call system, permitting patients to utilize self-service and request medical interaction on-demand, reducing the burden and cognitive overload on providers, as well as prioritizing patients that may have otherwise been overlooked by antiquated analog systems.

Compliance capabilities have also been enhanced with Evelyn 3.0 to ensure that Accuhealth meets the highest standards of CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services). Services can now be provided on-premises and in the cloud anywhere in the world and, with enhanced data analytics, it is now easier for providers to comply with the ongoing requirements for grants, pharmaceutical trials, and payor/academia research.

Accuhealth CEO Stephen Samson commented, “We’ve been working on our AI capabilities for over three years now. Data-driven healthcare is here to stay, and Evelyn 3.0 sets us apart in the rapidly growing RPM industry and keeps patients out of the hospital. The proof is in our data, and our AI model lets Accuhealth providers get ahead of negative health outcomes that go undetected by other RPM companies. With Evelyn 3.0, we are revolutionizing the traditional healthcare model and I am excited for what’s to come as we begin to deploy this software globally. Given unprecedented demand for our software, it’s clear that Accuhealth remote patient monitoring stands out above every other offering in the marketplace, and I’m very pleased that we’ve been able to stay self-funded.”

Accuhealth data proves that RPM keeps patients out of the hospital and reduces Medicare costs. In 2021 alone, Accuhealth prevented 3,271 hospital visits, which has an estimated net savings of $44,485,600 based on an average Medicare cost per patient of $13,600 ( found at peoplekeep.com ). Using the 100,000+ touchpoints provided daily by Evelyn 3.0’s predictive analytics, providers saw overall adherence increase to 82%, with medication adherence increasing by 20%. Accuhealth clinics’ average blood glucose improvement over time was 15 mg/dl, systolic and diastolic blood pressure improved by 10 mmHg and 8 mmHg, and weight loss improvement of -16 lbs, respectively.

Samson added, “Evelyn 3.0 now allows for a tier system so customers can do anything from simply licensing our software to a fully managed turnkey telehealth experience. We have the ability to offer clients an à la carte model where they can pick and choose the services they want. This opens us up to homecare agencies as well as larger health groups and hospitals that want to offer RPM services.”

Evelyn 3.0 has been rolled out at no cost to providers, and all users have been migrated over. The platform integrates with all EHRs in the marketplace and Accuhealth requires no upfront costs or commitments. Evelyn has been in production since 2018, with the release of its second update, Evelyn 2.0, in November 2020. For more information, visit www.accuhealth.tech .

Accuhealth is a leading healthcare technology company based in McAllen, Texas. Founded in 2018, Accuhealth has become a premier provider of turnkey remote patient monitoring solutions to clinics and enterprises worldwide, providing hardware, software, and first-line 24/7/365 clinical monitoring to physicians with real-time vital information and AI-enhanced data. Accuhealth’s services yield improved outcomes, increased patient satisfaction, reduced costs for payors, and increased revenue for clinics. Accuhealth’s touchpoints as a service makes remote monitoring a breeze for providers, their patients, and clinical staff — finally, it’s remote patient monitoring made easy and done right. Visit www.accuhealth.tech for more information.

