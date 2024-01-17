Acronis Announces New #TeamUp Partnership with the Atlanta Falcons and Liberty Technology

Liberty Technology will deliver Acronis’ powerful cyber protection solutions to the Atlanta Falcons

GRIFFIN, Ga., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, and Liberty Technology, a leading provider of IT Managed Services, are thrilled to announce its Acronis #TeamUp partnership with the National Football League (NFL) team, the Atlanta Falcons. Liberty Technology will deliver Acronis’ comprehensive suite of cyber protection solutions to strengthen the Falcons’ security posture by safeguarding its critical data and systems.

Through the Acronis #TeamUp Program, Liberty Technology will leverage Acronis’ technologies and expertise in the field of cyber protection by implementing robust security tools, including Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud for backup and recovery, Advanced Management, Advanced Security, Microsoft 365 protection, as well as Acronis hosted cloud storage for secure and scalable backups. This collaboration underscores Acronis’ commitment to ensure the utmost security and data protection for sports team’s sensitive information and to enable business continuity with cybersecurity services to clients across various industries. With the help of dedicated partners, Acronis supports professional sports teams across the globe to enhance their data protection strategies so they can focus on their game.

“We are proud to be a part of the Acronis #TeamUp Program,” says Chief Information Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment, Kevin Pope. “Acronis and Liberty are providing a service that will allow us to strengthen our security measures across the business and allow for seamless business continuity. In a world of evolving cyber threats, it is imperative to ensure our data systems are secure and this partnership allows us to stay ahead of the game.”

This partnership with Liberty Technology, a Georgia-based Managed Service Provider (MSP), will expand its sports marketing and business development opportunities and solidify its position as a trusted cybersecurity solution provider in the sports industry. The alliance opens up new avenues for MSP growth and establishes Liberty Technology as a reliable industry leader capable of meeting the unique cybersecurity needs of sports organizations. As part of the agreement, Liberty Technology will receive exclusive tickets to games, access to private networking events, and press opportunities including promotions in TV commercials and radio spots.

“In a world where the playbook extends beyond the field and into the digital realm, Liberty Technology is proud to partner with the Atlanta Falcons’ to serve as their offensive line against cyber threats, ensuring that the only thing opponents intercept are footballs… not data,” said Ben Johnson, CEO of Liberty Technology. “We often say that the best defense against today’s advanced cybersecurity threats is a good offense and having the opportunity to be the Atlanta Falcons’ Acronis CyberFit Partner serves as a testament that we truly operate by that playbook. Our innovative and proactive approach to cybersecurity sets the standard in our industry, ensuring the Falcons maintain the utmost level of security and performance both on and off the field.”

The Acronis #TeamUp Program not only serves as a powerful platform for MSPs like Liberty Technology to demonstrate their prowess but also presents an extraordinary chance for partners to showcase their capabilities and expertise to a worldwide community of sports fans. Together, Acronis, Liberty Technology, and the Atlanta Falcons form a synergistic joint effort to uphold the most comprehensive security while embracing innovation, propelling the realm of sports technology to new heights by blending cutting-edge technology with uncompromising cyber protection standards.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Liberty Technology and the Atlanta Falcons in this exciting, new #TeamUp partnership,” said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. “By combining our Acronis Advanced Cyber Protection solutions with Liberty’s support and the Falcons’ visionary approach, we are empowering this NFL franchise to thrive knowing they have a secure digital environment. We are proud to be part of their journey and to share our dedication to innovation and security by elevating the standards of cyber protection across the sports industry.”

To learn more about Acronis’ extensive sports partnership program, please visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/ lp/msp-sports/.

About Liberty Technology

Liberty Technology is a leading provider of IT Managed Services, offering comprehensive solutions to businesses across various industries. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, Liberty Technology helps organizations maximize their IT capabilities while ensuring robust cybersecurity measures are in place. For more information, please visit www.libertytech.net.

About the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are a professional American football club and member of the National Football League (NFL). The team’s headquarters and practice facility are located on a 50-acre site in Flowery Branch, Georgia. The Falcons’ NFL expansion franchise was awarded in 1965 and acquired by current owner Arthur M. Blank in 2002. Under Blank’s leadership, the Falcons have become one of the League’s premier teams on and off the field, playing their home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information, visit www.atlantafalcons.com, and follow @AtlantaFalcons.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 1,800+ employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 20,000+ service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

