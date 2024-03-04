Acting Head of State: Cambodia is Ready to Collaborate with Myanmar



Cambodia has been ready to cordially collaborate with Myanmar to further promote bilateral relations and cooperation in all areas for the benefits of both countries and peoples.

The confirmation was made by Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chum, Acting Head of State, while he was receiving a courtesy call from newly appointed Ambassador of Myanmar to Cambodia H.E. Kyaw Soe Min, who came to present his credentials here at the Senate Palace this morning.

Samdech Say Chhum congratulated H.E. Kyaw Soe Min for his new diplomatic mission in Cambodia, and expressed his optimism that the ambassador would continue strengthening and expanding the ties of friendship and cooperation in all fields, including the people-to-people relations between both countries.

The Acting Head of State took the opportunity to appreciate the cordial long-lasting relations and cooperation between the two ASEAN nations, and reassured that Cambodia in general and the Senate, National Assembly, Royal Government of Cambodia, ministries/inst

itutions in specific have been ready to closely cooperate with H.E. Kyaw Soe Min for the sake of both countries and peoples.

For his part, H.E. Kyaw Soe Min pledged to do his best to further promote the bilateral relations and fruitful cooperation between both countries to the new height.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse